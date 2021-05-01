Tennis: Świątek to face world ranking leader after beating Germany’s Siegemund

Iga Świątek defeated Laura Siegemund from Germany 6:3, 6:3 and advanced to the Last 16 round of the WTA Mutua Madrid Open tournament, where she will face the leader of the world ranking, Ashleigh Barty.

The Australian rival of Świątek for the quarterfinal phase defeated Tamara Zidanšek (80th WTA) 6:4, 1:6, 6:3 in the second round. Ranked 17th WTA, Świątek gave no chance to the American Alison Riske in her first match, beating her 6:1, 6:1.

Świątek returned to the competition after a month’s break after the tournament in Miami, where she was eliminated in the third round. Now she will compete mostly on clay courts, her favourite ones, where she has achieved so far the most, including the prestigious Grand Slam Roland Garros title in Paris.

Apart from the individual competition, Iga Świątek is still in the game for the title in doubles. The Pole, paired with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, won against Brazilian Luisa Stefani and American Hayley Carter 2:6, 6:3, 10:6 and also advanced to the Last 16 phase.