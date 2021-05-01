Giant queues to mobile vaccination points all over country

All those who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may do it in mobile points from Saturday to Monday without prior appointment, provided they have an active e-referral. Currently, queues count up to several hundred people in various places countrywide, for example in Kraków, Olsztyn and Warsaw.

Mobile vaccination points have appeared in Wrocław, Toruń, Lublin, Gorzów Wielkopolski, Łódź, Warsaw, Kraków, Opole, Rzeszów, Gdynia, Chorzów, Białystok, Olsztyn, Kielce, Poznań and Szczecin.

The addresses and opening hours of mobile points can be found on the websites of the provincial offices. There are no records or registration for vaccination, so all the people have to do is to apply and wait for their turn.

On Saturday, people born in 1984 and 1985 joined the older age groups eligible for vaccination, and on May 3, those born in 1986 and 1987 will join them. At the moment, all 30-year-olds or older who completed the form in the first quarter of this year already have an active e-referral.

Michał Dworczyk, the head of the PM’s Office and the government’s plenipotentiary for the vaccination programme announced that a large part of the mobile vaccination points, which are to be launched in May, will later be used in the districts with the fewest facilities of such type and where people wait the longest for vaccinations.

After the May weekend, the registration of subsequent years of birth will be continued. The government has announced that by May 9, all adult persons will have an e-referral issued. This means that after this date, any person aged 18 or older will be able to register for vaccination.