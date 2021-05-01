Poland reports 6,469 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 423

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 6,469 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 423 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 6,796 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 22,415 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 23,469 recorded the day prior, including 2,723 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,360 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 185,680 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,510,858 people have recovered.