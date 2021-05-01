Poland celebrates Labour Day

Due to the restrictions related to the COVID-19, Labour Day, celebrated in Poland on May 1, is to be held without the traditional May Day parades for the second year in a row.

The Labour Day coincides with the International Workers’ Day, which was chosen as a workers’ holiday by the founding congress of the Second International, held in Paris in 1890. The May 1 date was intended to mark the anniversary of the Chicago workers’ strike in 1886, brutally suppressed by the police.

In Poland, mainly in the territories annexed by Russia, the first marches and strikes were organised by the Second Proletariat party and the Union of Polish Workers. In 1891, clashes with the army took place in Łódź and Żyrardów, which resulted in repressions by the tsarist authorities.

May 1 became a tradition in the Polish socialist movement but was later appropriated by the communists. During the People’s Republic of Poland (PRL), in 1950, it was made a public holiday.

The Labour Day Act was in force for over half a century. In 2007, the Sejm (Lower House) adopted its amendment.

The new preamble that motivates the conduct of the holiday that was often associated with the communist era writes:

“In tribute to all those who with their work created the greatness of our homeland, supported its development and built the future for the next generations, to stress the value of human work, understood as a moral obligation of man, but also as the improvement of the world around us, processing through the comprehensive development of the human being for the sake of preserving the dignity of human work and the freedom and wisdom related to it.”

May 1 is also the day of St Joseph the Craftsman, the patron saint of workers. By establishing it in 1955, the Catholic Church wanted to give a religious meaning to the secular Labour Day.