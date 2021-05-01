COVID-19: 6,469 new infections in Poland, number of active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 6,469 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,798,617 including 219,835 still active. The number of active cases was 227,830 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 423 new fatalities, of which 99 were due to COVID-19 alone and 324 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 67,924.

According to the ministry, a total of 185,680 people are quarantined and 2,510,858 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 219,835 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 11,470,800 people have been vaccinated, including 8,597,875 with the first dose and 2,872,925 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine. Due to technical issues the ministry has not published Saturday’s data yet.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,723 out of 4,360 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 152,067,333 coronavirus cases, 3,195,190 deaths and 129,381,992 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,103,974. India has the second most with 19,164,969 cases and Brazil third with 14,665,962.