Reviving forgotten legacies and restoring lost heritage

Fundacja Dziedzictwa Kulturowego/Facebook

In this edition of The Debrief, we speak to chairman of the Cultural Heritage Foundation, Michał Laszczkowski, about the protection and promotion of Polish cultural heritage both in Poland and abroad.

Poland, according to official figures, is made up of around 95% ethnic Poles. Yet the country wasn’t always just Polish – it was also Jewish, Tatar, German, Armenian, Ukrainian… and the list goes on.

Host John Beauchamp talks to Michał Laszczkowski from the Cultural Heritage Foundation about its activities across Poland and beyond.

