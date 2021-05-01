Russia chose confrontation over attempt at reconciliation: EU leaders

Russia chose a confrontation with the EU instead of resolving to fix the negative trajectory of our bilateral relations, stated the heads of European Council, European Commission and European Parliament in a joint statement issued in reaction to putting eight representatives of the EU institutions and member states on a blacklist by Russian authorities.

EU, member states officials barred from entering Russia

“We strongly condemn the Friday decision to ban eight EU citizens from entering Russia. These include the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, the Vice-President of the European Commission Vera Jourova, as well as six officials from EU Member States,” the statement wrote.

According to the three heads of EU institutions, Moscow is acting in an “unacceptable, unjustified and completely unfounded manner”.

They stressed that they perceive the Kremlin’s action as directed against the entire EU, and not only against the people in question.

“The EU reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to the decision of the Russian authorities,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the President of the EP David Sassoli tweeted that “no sanctions or intimidation” would stop him from defending human rights, freedom and democracy.

In a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, it was noted that this was a response to the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the European Union in March this year. At that time, the EU restricted six officials of Russia.