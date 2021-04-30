Government passes 2021-24 financial plan

Kościński said the update will be sent to the European Commission still on Friday.

Rafał Guz/PAP

The government on Friday passed a Multiannual Financial Plan for 2021-24, which foresees Poland’s GDP growth at 3.8 percent this year and higher in the following years, the Polish finance, funds and regional policy minister told PAP.

Tadeusz Kościński said the plan will serve as the basis for next year’s budget. He said the main part of the plan consisted of an annual update of the EU’s Convergence Programme, an element of the EU’s budgetary surveillance over the member states and obligatory for all non-euro area EU members.

He said the Multiannual Financial Plan set Poland’s GDP growth at 3.8 percent in 2021, with a rising trend until 2024, when it is expected to sink back to 3.5 percent.

The annual Convergence Programme update contains basic macro-economic and fiscal forecasts for the coming three years and an outline of the government’s main economic goals and strategies.