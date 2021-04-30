Left MEP says EC should accept national reconstruction plan first

The Polish parliament will vote on the ratification of the EU Reconstruction Fund on May 4. “If PiS does not send #KPO findings to the European Commission before ratification, @Lewica will not support it,” wrote MEP Robert Biedroń on Twitter.

The National Reconstruction Plan (KPO), which is the basis for the payment of funds from the EU Reconstruction Fund, must be prepared by each Member State and sent to the European Commission. The programme has a grant and a loan part. Poland will have around EUR 58 billion at its disposal from the Reconstruction Fund. This amount consists of EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 34.2 billion in loans.