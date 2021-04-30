Covid reproduction coefficient at record low – minister

Paweł Supernak/PAP

At 0.72, the reproduction coefficient of the Covid-19 virus, showing how many people are infected by one carrier, hit an all-time low on Friday, Poland’s health minister said on Friday afternoon.

Adam Niedzielski said the coefficient was at its lowest point since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A reproduction coefficient above 1 indicates that one carrier can infect more than one person, which means the pandemic is spreading. Readings below 1 indicate a falling infection count.