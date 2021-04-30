Half of poll respondents say the vaccinated should be allowed privileges

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Fifty percent of respondents to a Social Changes poll for the wPolityce.pl website believed vaccinated people should be granted certain privileges, 29 percent were against the idea.

Respondents were asked if they supported the idea that vaccinated people would not have to comply with all epidemic restrictions and, for example, could use restaurants, hotels and fitness centres.

The study shows that the introduction of privileges for the vaccinated is supported by 66 percent of United Right voters. Similarly, support for the idea was expressed by 65 percent of Civic Coalition voters. Among supporters of Polska 2050, privileges for the vaccinated are supported by 60% of the party’s voters.

The survey was carried out using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on a representative sample of 1067 Poles from 23 to 26 April 2021.