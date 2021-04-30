US Secretary of State travels to Ukraine to show support for Kiev

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ukraine in May to show an “unshakable support” for the country, following the demonstration of Russia’s power that recently deployed over 100,000 soldiers on the Ukrainian border.

US President Joe Biden will send Antony Blinken to Ukraine before the summit at which he himself will meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Some politicians in Ukraine are concerned about the Biden-Putin summit, they hope that the US president will meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky before talking with the Russian president. Former US ambassador to Warsaw Daniel Fried said that sending a top-ranking American diplomat to Kiev was “a very good move”.

If the Biden-Putin meeting was going to happen, it would take place after the American president met with G7 leaders and NATO representatives. The meeting would take place outside the US and Russia to “discuss the full range of problems facing the United States and the Russian Federation,” the White House said.