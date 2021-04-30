EU, member states officials barred from entering Russia

On Friday, Russia banned eight representatives of the European Union and EU countries from entering its territory. Among those banned are Vera Jourova, the vice-president of the European Commission, and David Sassoli, the head of the European Parliament.

In a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, it was noted that this was a response to the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the European Union in March this year. At that time, the EU restricted six officials of Russia.

In addition to these two high-ranking EU representatives, Russia has included on its “blacklist” officials from Latvia and Estonia responsible for language policy (Latvians: Ivars Abolins and Maris Baltins, and Estonian Ilmar Tomusk).

The entry ban also covers Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as well as: Jorg Raupach, the head of the Berlin prosecutor’s office, and Asa Scott from the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow declared that EU sanctions against Russia were illegal and that the aim of EU action was “to stop the development of our country at all costs”.