Shipment of J&J, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines reaches Poland

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A shipment containing thousands of Johnson&Johnson and Moderna vaccine doses reached Poland on Friday.

“Poland received 170,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 100,000 doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine,” Michal Kuczmierowski, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves Agency told PAP on Friday.

“A shipment of nearly 1,295,000 Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, along with 67,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, will reach Poland on Monday,” he added.

Polish patients are being administered Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.

In all, 11,470,800 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,872,925 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.