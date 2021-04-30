COVID-19: Shipment of J&J, Moderna vaccines reaches Poland

A shipment containing thousands of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine doses reached Poland on Friday.

“Poland received 170,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 100,000 doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine,” Michal Kuczmierowski, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves Agency told the Polish Press Agency PAP on Friday.

He added that another shipment, including “nearly 1,295,000 COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, along with 67,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” is to reach Poland on Monday.

Polish patients are being administered COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson companies.

As it stands, 11,470,800 Poles have already received their first jabs against COVID-19, with 2,872,925 of those having taken both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.