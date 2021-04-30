Pfizer to deliver 50 mln Covid-19 vaccines to Poland in 2021

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Pfizer will deliver 50 million vaccine doses this year, the CEO of the company’s Polish branch has said.

Dorota Hryniewiecka-Firlej added that, in 2021, Pfizer/BioNTech will globally distribute a total of 2.5 billion vaccine doses.

“This year, we will deliver 50 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Poland,” she was quoted as saying by the Rzeczpospolita daily on Friday.

Referring to deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine to the European market, Hryniewiecka-Firlej stated that, in accordance with a deal signed with the European Union, Pfizer had delivered 4.5 million vaccine doses to Poland in the first quarter of the year.

“The only problem with deliveries was caused by the modernisation of a plant in Puurs, Belgium,” she added.

“We have modernised the production process in order to increase the number of vaccines we can deliver to Europe, including Poland,” she said, praising the Pfizer staff for their huge effort.

“Owing to this, in the second quarter of the year, Pfizer will deliver over 20 million vaccine doses to Poland,” she said, adding that the contract for 2021 envisaged 50 million doses.

She also said that the company planned to increase its production capacity in order to be able to globally deliver 3 billion doses in 2022.