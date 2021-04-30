Remember our heroes: President on 3rd Silesian Uprising outbreak centenary

Thank you to everyone who remembers our heroes, said President Andrzej Duda in the spot published by his chancellery on the occasion of the centenary of the outbreak of the Third Silesian Uprising. The acclaimed actor from Silesia, Franciszek Pieczka, also appeared in the spot.

Franciszek Pieczka recalled that his father took part in the First Silesian Uprising.

“The insurgents would say: It does not matter if the coffee is black or bitter, as long as it is Polish! The memory is very important, especially about the Silesian Uprisings, about the commitment of the Silesians to their homeland,” the actor said.

The 3rd Silesian Uprising was the last of the three armed uprisings of the Polish population in Silesia. The beginning of the uprising was preceded by a plebiscite that took place on March 20, 1921. A minority voted for Silesia to be a part of Poland – 40.3 percent, thus the Plebiscite Committee decided to allocate almost the entire area to Germany.

Following this news, isolated strikes of people dissatisfied with the difficult material conditions and unemployment of the region’s inhabitants which broke out earlier turned into a general strike on May 2, which saw 97 percent of the workplaces paralysed.

The uprising broke out on the night of May 2-3, 1921, and the fights lasted two months. The insurgents managed to take over almost the entire plebiscite area, later defending it against the German forces. About 60,000 Poles took part in the uprising, it was estimated that 1,218 of them died and 794 were wounded.

The three Silesian Uprisings allowed the part of Upper Silesia region to be incorporated into independent Poland. Although Germany kept most of the territory, Poland received areas with heavy industry and abundant natural resources, including several cities whose inhabitants voted in favour of Germany.