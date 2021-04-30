Handball: Late winner by Daszek keeps Poland in game for Euros

Poland defeated Slovenia 27:26 (12:10) in the Group 5 handball European Championships 2022 qualifier held in Opole, southern Poland, thanks to the very late winner by Michał Daszek.

In the first half the Poles, who had previously lost to the higher-ranked Slovenia 29:32, were much of a challenge for the visitors and led 12:10 at halftime, despite absences of key players: Przemysław Krajewski and Kamil Syprzak.

Although the Slovenians regained their composure and took the lead shortly into the second half, the Polish team, with a great help from the goalkeeper Adam Morawski, replied immediately and built a marginal advantage. This, however, was denied by Domen Novak who equalised just eight seconds before the end of the game, but it was not enough for Slovenia to grab any points that night. Michał Daszek received a hail-mary cross and put the ball into the net in the very last second of the match!

It was the fifth game of the Poles in the qualifying round. So far, they have gathered six points, previously beating Turkey twice (29:24, 35:24). They also lost in a disappointing style to the Netherlands (26:27) at home. On May 2, Poland will have an opportunity to return the compliment in an away match in Almere. The winner will be guaranteed the spot in the European Championships. The top two teams from each of the eight qualifying groups plus four from the third places with the best point account will qualify for the final tournament.