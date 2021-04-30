Pfizer to deliver 50 mln vaccines to Poland in 2021

Interviewed by the daily Rzeczpospolita the CEO of Pfizer’s Polish branch Dorota Hryniewiecka-Firlej, has stated that the company will deliver 50 million vaccine doses to Poland this year after ramping up its production capacity.

Asked about the quantities of vaccine to be delivered to the European market, Ms. Hryniewiecka-Firlej stated that Pfizer had delivered 4.5 million vaccine doses to Poland in the Q1 2021 as it had been obliged under the deal it struck with the European Union.

“The only problem with deliveries was caused by the modernisation of a plant in Puurs, Belgium,” she added.

Ms Hryniewiecka-Firlej underlined that the company has since modernised its production process and will thus be able to increase the number of vaccines it can deliver to Europe, including Poland.

As a result, the Pfizer representative is confident that the company will be able to deliver 20 million doses to Poland in Q2 2021, while also adding that the contract for 2021 envisages a total of 50 million doses earmarked for Poland.

To put that figure into context, Ms Hryniewiecka-Firlej stated that Pfizer will distribute a total of 2.5 billion vaccine doses across the world in 2021.

She also said that the company plans to increase its production capacity in order to build up the capability needed to deliver a total of 3 billion doses globally during 2022.