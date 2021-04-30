Polish railway stations undergoing intensive modernisation as part of Rail Baltica renovation works

Kalbar/TFN/PKP S.A.

Several Polish stations on the Rail Baltica route, part of the trans-European transport corridor which will in future connect Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland, are being updated or built as part of extensive modernisation works on the international rail route.

Modernisation works on the Polish stretch of the Rail Baltica route are intended to adapt the line to widely accepted EU standards for railway lines, which includes adapting stations on the line to the needs of all travellers.

The modernisation of Rail Baltica Poland has been divided into three sections between Warszawa Wschodnia and Białystok, a total distance of 172km along which stations and stops are either being newly built or are being subjected to modernisation. Some works have already been completed.

Białystok

One of the stations to which has already been completed is Białystok, which greets visitors anew with a neo-renaissance façade restored to its former grandeur which recalls its heyday from the turn of the 19th and 20th century.

Kalbar/TFN

Kalbar/TFN

Kalbar/TFN

Completed in autumn 2020, the modernisation of the station also restored parts of the decoration of the main hall from archival photographs from the beginning of the 20th century.

Kalbar/TFN

Modern solutions have also been added to the station, such as photovoltaic panels on the station’s roof.

A fully functional modern interior has been carefully combined with historic elements.

Kalbar/TFN

The modernisation of Białystok station was one of the key investments realised as part of Poland’s Stations Investment Programme for the years 2016-2023.

The total cost was over 45 million PLN , part of which was funded by EU Funds from the Eastern Europe Operational Programme.

Barchów and Dobczyn

Barchów and Dobczyn are two stations on the Rail Baltica route which will be newly built by Polish State Railways (PKP) and the first stations from Mazovia on which building works began, commending in November and December 2020.

PKP S.A.

The stations will utilise modernist architecture to fulfil a design which satisfies the comfort of all passengers, including the disabled through the most needed features like Braille signs and will also incorporate ecological solutions such as energy efficient lighting and photovoltaic panels on the roof.

PKP S.A.

A characteristic element of both stations will be a dominant architectural feature in the form of an 8m high clocktower as well as a field shelters for safe parking of bikes on dedicated bike racks.

PKP S.A.

The cost of the investment for Barchów and Dobczyn was 3.6 and 4.3 million PLN respectively, with EU funds utilised from the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment (OPI & E).

Dębe Wielkie and Chrzęsne

Also recently begun, in April 2021, are the works on the new Mazovian stations of Dębe Wielkie and Chrzęsne.

PKP S.A.

Like the stations at Barchów and Dobczyn, the two new stations will be built by PKP in a minimalist and functional architectural style and will also feature 8-metre clocktowers, but this time, both will also feature mini-pavilions almost entirely made from glass, allowing for adequate access to day light and in keeping with current architectural trends.

PKP S.A.

As with the other stations being built, contrasting colours will be employed to aid the visually impaired.

PKP S.A.

The two stations were completed at a cost of 4.5 million and 4 million PLN with EU funds also used from the Operational Programme Infrastructure and Environment.

Jabłoń Kościelna

One station which will undergo conservation works as well as a modernisation, will be Jabłoń Kościelna.

PKP S.A.

The modernisation of the station will see its complete transformation. The front elevation will be transformed alongside the restoration of architectural details, returning the station to its historic character. The carpentry of doors and windows will also be replaced.

PKP S.A.

At the same time architectural barriers will be removed o make it accessible to those with limited mobility. The outside area will be lit up by new LED lamps.

PKP S.A.

The cost of the station was 3.7 million PLN with a part from EU Funds from the operational programme as above.

Szepietowo

A similar historically sensitive modernisation will be carried out on the station at Szepietowo.

PKP S.A.

A section currently connecting two buildings will be destroyed and in the station building places will be assigned for ticket machines and a place will be marked for the creation of a planned memorial chamber.

PKP S.A.

There are also plans for the building of a station for the charging of electric cars.

PKP S.A.

The cost of the modernisation of Szepietowo was 5.04 million PLN, with EU Funds as for above.

Racibory, Zdrody Nowe

Also yet to be completed are three new railway stops at Racibory and Zdrody Nowe.

PKP S.A.

All will be small in area, around 29 square metres, where passengers will be able to make use of a heated covered shelter with seating and toilets.

PKP S.A.

The construction will be fitted with a rainwater collection system and a collection of used water, which after being cleaned, will be used for watering flowers and cleaning the toilets.

PKP S.A.

The stations will be heated with heat pumps using air accumulated underground.