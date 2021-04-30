Poland retains EU’s lowest unemployment rate: Eurostat

Poland retains the lowest unemployment rate in the European Union for the third month in a row, according to the figures for March released by the European Commission’s statistical body Eurostat.

Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent in March 2021, unchanged from the previous month, according to the EU agency. The Czech Republic came in second place with unemployment standing at 3.2 percent while the Netherlands was third at 3.5 percent.

The average unemployment rate in the Union stood at 8.1 percent in March, beating the forecast of 8.3 percent made by experts.

EU #unemployment in March 2021:

🇵🇱3.1%

🇨🇿3.2%

🇳🇱3.5%

🇭🇺3.9%

🇲🇹4.1%

🇩🇪4.5%

🇸🇮4.8%

🇧🇬5.1%

🇷🇴5.5%

🇦🇹5.6%

🇧🇪5.8%

🇮🇪5.8%

🇩🇰6.0%

🇵🇹6.5%

🇱🇺6.6%

🇪🇪6.8%

🇭🇷7.1%

🇨🇾7.1%

🇪🇺7.3%

🇸🇰7.4%

🇫🇷7.9%

🇫🇮8.1%

🇱🇻8.7%

🇱🇹8.9%

🇸🇪9.1%

🇮🇹10.1%

🇪🇸15.3%

🇬🇷15.8%

via @EU_Eurostat

— EU Social 🇪🇺 (@EU_Social) April 30, 2021

Poland registered a small drop in the number of unemployed people registered at labour offices. The figure stood at 534,000 in March compared to 540,000 in February, Eurostat said.

According to Statistics Poland (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate in March 2021 fell to 6.4 percent from the 6.5 percent level recorded in the previous month.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from different methodologies used to measure unemployment.