Poland’s president extends condolences after tragedy at Mount Meron in Israel

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda has expressed his condolences to his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, following a stampede that claimed the lives of 44 people gathered at Mount Meron in the Galilee to celebrate the holiday of Lag baOmer.

“In these painful moments, my compatriots and I join you in your sorrow and prayers with the families and loved ones of the victims,” the Polish president wrote to Mr Rivlin.

The English translation of the condolences is available also on our website: https://t.co/tVX1BuYrkF

— שגרירות פולין (@PLinIsrael) April 30, 2021

Haredi Jews traditionally convene for Lag baOmer at the grave of the 2nd-century rabbi and mystic, Shimon bar Yochai at Mount Meron, to dance and make bonfires.

The site had been prepared to accommodate 10,000 people, but a significantly larger crowd of up to 100,000 showed up for the largest event to be held in Israel since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

According to initial reports, the stampede started with more than 1,000 faithful trying to pass through a narrow road, causing people to fall on top of each other as they emerged from a compound where festivities were held.

Israeli police sources said that the disaster unfolded after attendees started falling on slippery stone steps. At least 150 people were injured during the stampede, with around a dozen of them still fighting for their lives in hospitals.