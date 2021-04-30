Poland reports 6,796 new coronavirus cases on Friday, death toll at 429

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 6,796 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 429 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 8,427 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,469 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 24,667 recorded the day prior, including 2,831 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,405 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 197,693 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,496,810 people have recovered.

In all, 11,470,800 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,872,925 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.