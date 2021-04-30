COVID-19: Ministry calls to spend May weekend ‘close to home’

“The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is quickly coming down, but let’s spend the long weekend close to home,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health on Friday said.

Behaviour during May holidays to decide path of COVID-19 pandemic: official

Wojciech Andrusiewicz said that the British variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland is at the level of 99.9 percent of all the cases, hence he called for caution, because the number of people that require ventilators is still high. Friday’s report shows that 429 patients with COVID-19 have died and 2,831 patients with COVID-19 need such devices.

“This shows how this British variant … affects the fitness of the body and how quickly we go to ventilators. Overall, the downward trend continues. We are seeing that indeed this third wave is falling very quickly, but the number of occupied beds with ventilators is not falling as quickly he noted.

“We have reduced the number of “COVID-19 beds” by 2,000 in the last week. Thus, we are preparing this bed base for other needs,” he added. Mr Andrusiewicz estimated that there are possibilities of restoring beds for other patients, because the buffer is approximately 10,000.

He reported that by Tuesday or Wednesday after the May weekend, the number of beds for COVID-19 patients is to be lower than 40,000. “This is correlated with the fact that the National Health Fund announced the withdrawal of its recommendation to suspend elective procedures in which we use a lot of blood. So from May 4, we want scheduled procedures to return to the whole country, in all hospitals, so we must correlate these restoration beds for patients from other ranges,” he stressed.

Andrusiewicz reminded that from Saturday some loosening of the pandemic restrictions will apply. Some restrictions will continue in order to not reverse the downtrend of COVID-19

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health said that during the May weekend we have the option of using sports, preferably in the immediate vicinity. He indicated that children (in organised groups) could use indoor sports facilities.