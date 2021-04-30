Integrating Eastern Partnership with EU is our strategic goal: FM

“It is in our long-term and strategic interest to integrate the Eastern Partnership countries with the European Union as closely as possible,” Zbigniew Rau, the Polish Foreign Minister said, at a videoconference with his counterparts from the Visegrad Group and the Eastern Partnership.

“We appreciate the strategic importance of the European Neighborhood Policy. Its eastern dimension, i.e. the Eastern Partnership, remains invariably one of the pillars and priority directions of Polish eastern policy,” Minister Rau said, quoted in a communiqué of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), during the videoconference.

He added that “for Poland, as for the countries of the Visegrad Group, keeping the Eastern Partnership on the list of EU priorities has always been of great importance due to its stabilising role and promotion of economic progress in Eastern Europe. We are investing together in development, security and stability in the region,.”

The meeting took place under the Polish presidency of the V4 and was part of the preparations for the Eastern Partnership summit scheduled for October 2021 in Brussels. It was also attended by the FMs of Portugal, Finland and Sweden (Augusto Santos Silva, Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde), the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivęr Várhelyi, and the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino.

The ministers emphasised the role and special commitment of the V4 countries in the Eastern Partnership policy and discussed the preparations for the EaP summit in Brussels. The speakers recognised the Eastern Partnership as one of the most successful EU foreign policy initiatives, which brought positive changes in the region and still has significant transformative potential in terms of economic, social and regional development, reported the MFA.

The V4 ministers adopted a declaration on the future of the Eastern Partnership, in which they stressed that the EU’s policy towards eastern partners “must be credible, dynamic and attractive and it should reflect the common values ​​which are the foundations of the Eastern Partnership,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

The ministers declared their will to maintain the support and further development of the Eastern Partnership after 2020.