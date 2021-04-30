Polish MPs to debate EU’s Recovery Fund on May 4

The Sejm (lower house of the Polish parliament) on May 4 is to discuss a government draft law on ratifying an increase of the EU’s own funds related to the EU multi-bn euro COVID-19 pandemic recovery fund.

National Recovery Plan to be sent to Brussels on Friday: official

“The Sejm speaker has said that she received the government bill on Wednesday and decided to call a sitting of the Chamber for May 4,” Deputy Sejm Speaker Piotr Zgorzelski (representing the Polish People’s Party – PSL) said after a Thursday sitting of senior MPs and the praesidium of the Sejm.

The ratification, needed for Poland to access billions of euros in EU post-COVID-19-pandemic funding, got closer after the Polish government won support from the Left opposition grouping on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Solidarity Poland, a junior member of the ruling United Right coalition, warned on Tuesday that launching Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO) needed to access the EU’s Recovery Fund may threaten Poland’s sovereignty and harm the country’s economy in the future.

The Speaker of the Sejm, Elżbieta Witek said it would proceed on the basis of Art. 89 of the constitution (a simple majority), while the Polish Coalition-Polish People’s Party (KP-PSL) club wanted to submit a draft resolution on voting with a 2/3 majority.







“I would like to point out that the Senate will most likely proceed on the basis of Article 90 ,and this is a matter for constitutionalists whether both houses should vote in the same manner,” Mr Zgorzelski said.

Under the Recovery Fund, Poland could receive some EUR 58.1 bn in grants and loans, including over EUR 34 bn this year.