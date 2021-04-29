Nigerian princess: student extorted money from Polish women

A student from Nigeria impersonated a captain of a ship and an American soldier. For several weeks, she has been deceiving her victims, then suddenly asking for financial support.

Nigerian internet fraudster detained in Poland

A resident of Podlasie (north-east Poland) was accosted by a stranger on the Internet, who introduced himself as the captain of a ship sailing around the world and looking for a soul mate and love.

After a few days, the alleged sailor asked for financial assistance in connection with problems in one of the ports. The woman agreed to help and sent PLN 115,000 (EUR 25,500).

After analysing the victim’s contacts with the captain, the police determined that the alleged sailor was in fact a young Nigerian woman studying in Warsaw.

“This woman is also a suspect in two other scams where the aggrieved are inhabitants of Lubelszczyzna and Wielkopolska (Polish provinces). In these cases the women lost a total of over PLN 46,000 (EUR 10,200),” Marcin Gawryluk of the Polish police said.

Fraud and deception carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison.