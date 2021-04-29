Polish Deputy FM begins two-day visit to Estonia

The investment forum of the Three Seas Initiative in Tallinn, as well as talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia and with the representatives of the Polish-Estonian chamber of commerce were on the agenda of Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński visit to Estonia.

The schedule of the deputy minister’s two-day stay also includes a meeting with representatives of the Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid’s chancellery.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Jabłoński’s participation in the “Invest in Three Seas” forum in Estonia “was an opportunity to present the economic potential of Central and Eastern Europe and an important instrument for financing infrastructure projects in this region, which is the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund.”

The main target of the forum is the business community in the Baltic countries and in Poland.

Minister Jabłoński also held bilateral talks at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on political and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional issues on the EU agenda.

In turn, the subject of his talks with representatives of the Polish-Estonian Chamber of Commerce were the prospects for the development of bilateral economic cooperation, especially in the field of energy. Established in October last year, the Chamber is made up of 19 entities operating in Poland and Estonia, representing 10 sectors of the economy.

Data presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed that as Estonia’s trade partner, Poland ranks 7th for imports and 10th for exports. The value of Polish exports to Estonia last year amounted to EUR 1.2 bn, and imports amounted to EUR 259 mln.