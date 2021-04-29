Family life education to be one of priorities in new school year – min

Rafał Guz/PAP

Family life education will be emphasised in the new school year, Poland’s education minister declared on Thursday.

Przemysław Czarnek explained that the ministry was going to “focus on promoting this subject” so that “young people could obtain from it information about the family, family life, family responsibilities, the role of the family in society and its importance for the future of society.”

He also pointed out that the family life education would not change the subject core curriculum nor the number of classroom hours.

Moreover, he stated that it was an extremely important subject that was based on the Polish Constitution and, therefore, should be promoted.

The education minister, who was appointed to his post by the ruling Law and Justice party in November, has drawn much controversy over his ultra-conservative views on sexual and gender minorities.