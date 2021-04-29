Basketball: Poland to face Olympic silver medalists at Eurobasket 2022

The current Olympic silver medalists Serbia, Finland, Israel, the Netherlands and co-host, the Czech Republic, will be Poland’s opponents in Group D of the 2022 European basketball championships.

The draw for the groups was held in Berlin, which will be the venue of the final round. Poland (13th place in the FIBA global ​​ranking) was drawn from the third basket.

Originally, the Eurobasket was supposed to take place in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and after the Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled, it was postponed a year.

The four best national teams from each of the four six-team groups will advance to the knockout stage. Aside from the Czech Republic (Prague), the hosts of Euro 2022 are Georgia (Tbilisi), Italy (Milan) and Germany (Cologne, final stage – Berlin).

Serbia took fifth at the World Championships in China 2019 and are the current Olympic silver medalists. They are the group favourites, placed 5th in the FIBA ranking.

Finland is ranked 32nd in the FIBA ​​ranking. In their last match against Poland, at Eurobasket 2017, they won 90:87, eliminating the Poles.

Israel (39th place), and the Netherlands (44th place) are the two sides Poland faced in the European Championships qualifiers. The Polish team lost twice against the former, and defeated the latter twice.

The Czech Republic are another team to be wary of, as they took a sensational 6th place at the most recent World Cup, two spots above Poland. In the mini-playoff tournament for places 5-8, the co-hosts of the European Championships in 2022 defeated the Poles.

“When I watched the Eurobasket 2022 draw, I realised how big this tournament could be. I think each group is difficult – this makes the whole event unique,” Mike Taylor, the Polish national team coach said.

“We know our group rivals very well, we have played against them. We are already looking forward to the beginning of the tournament. Our preparations actually start at this point. Big challenges await us at Eurobasket, but I am sure that we will meet them,” he added.

The European Championships are to be held on September 1-18, 2022.