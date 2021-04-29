MoD signs ammunition contracts for mortar cannon, rocket launcher

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland’s defence minister penned contracts for the delivery of ammunition for the RAK self-propelled mortar cannon and missiles for the Langusta self-propelled multiple rocket launcher.

Mariusz Blaszczak took part in the signing ceremony on Thursday at the 3rd Air Defence Rocket Brigade base in Sochaczew, near Warsaw. He pointed out that the Polish defence industry is tasked with delivering ammunition to the Polish army.

“Ammunition, especially for the Langusta launcher, is modern ammunition with an increased range,” he said, adding that Poland is strengthening its defence capacity to deter any potential aggressor.

Blaszczak added that the modernisation of the Polish armed forces would continue to accelerate as national security is a priority of the Law and Justice government.

The contracts signed on Thursday are for the delivery to the Polish army of 23,000 units of mortar ammunition and over 2,300 missiles for the Langusta. The mortar artillery is scheduled for delivery in 2022-2024 and is worth over PLN 256 million (EUR 55.96 million) in total.

The launcher missiles will be delivered by the end of 2023 in a deal worth almost PLN 96 million (EUR 20.98 million).

Blaszczak also told the press conference that he had accepted the positive conclusions of analytical and conceptual work regarding the acquisition of the Narew system from the Polish supplier, Polish Armaments Group (PGZ).

The Narew rocket system (anti-aircraft short-range rocket sets for combating targets such as unmanned aerial vehicles) will fill a gap between the Poprad and Patriot systems, Blaszcak said.

He stated the Polish Armed Forces are already equipped with very short-range weapons, naming the Grom and Piorun rocket systems that form part of the Poprad platform. “We were lacking this element until now, which is between the Poprad and the Patriot,” he said.