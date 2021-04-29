EP adopts amendment to resolution on Russia regarding Polish minority in Belarus

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted MEP Anna Fotyga’s amendment regarding the situation of the Union of Poles in Belarus to the resolution devoted to Russia.

The amendment in question includes condemnation of the Kremlin’s support for undemocratic oppressive regimes around the world, such as Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Syria and Belarus.

MEPs expressed concern about the growing number of arrests, abductions and deportations of Belarusians living in Russia who openly supported peaceful protests in Belarus.

“The European Parliament is particularly concerned about the Russian-backed campaign against national minority organisations of the EU member states in Belarus, including the largest – the Union of Poles in Belarus,” the amendment adopted today and added to the resolution reads.







Belarus has been in a state of social turmoil since the disputed elections last year returned the incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko for a sixth term, in a ballot protesters maintain was rigged. There have been wide scale anti-establishment demonstrations, and in recent weeks a number of Polish activists have been arrested.