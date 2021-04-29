MoD signs ammunition contracts for mortar cannons, rocket launchers

Poland’s Defence Minister penned contracts for the delivery of ammunition for the RAK self-propelled mortar cannon and missiles for the Langusta self-propelled multiple rocket launcher.

EP establishes European Defence Fund 2021-2027

The European Defense Fund (EDF) for the period 2021-2027 was established in a vote by the European Parliament on Thursday. Its purpose is to…

see more

Minister Mariusz Blaszczak took part in the signing ceremony on Thursday at the 3rd Air Defence Rocket Brigade base in Sochaczew, 55 km west of Warsaw. He pointed out that the domestic defence industry is tasked with delivering ammunition to the Polish army.

“Ammunition, especially for the Langusta launcher, is modern… and with an increased range,” the Minister said, adding that Poland is strengthening its defence capacity to deter any potential aggressor.

The contracts signed on Thursday are for the delivery of 23,000 units of mortar ammunition for RAK self-propelled mortar cannon system and over 2,300 missiles for the Langusta. The mortar artillery is scheduled for delivery in 2022-2024 and is worth over PLN 256 mln (EUR 55.96 mln) in total. The launcher missiles will be delivered by the end of 2023 in a deal worth almost PLN 96 mln (EUR 20.98 mln).

Minister Blaszczak also said that he had accepted the positive conclusions of analytical and conceptual work regarding the acquisition of the Narew system from the Polish supplier, Polish Armaments Group (PGZ). The minister added that the Narew rocket system will fill a gap between the Poprad and Patriot systems.

The minister stated the Polish Armed Forces are already equipped with very short-range weapons, naming the Grom and Piorun rocket systems that form part of the Poprad platform. “We were lacking this element until now, which is between the Poprad and the Patriot [systems],” Mr Błaszczak said.