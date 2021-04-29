Support for PM Morawiecki’s government at 33 pct – poll

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Public support for the government of Mateusz Morawiecki increased by 1 pp to 33 percent in April, a new CBOS poll revealed on Thursday.

According to the poll, 40 percent of respondents defined themselves as opponents of the government, down by 4 pps from the previous month. Another 23 percent expressed indifference to it.

The government’s economic policy got the thumbs up from 35 percent of those surveyed, unchanged from the previous month, while 54 percent disapproved of it.

The proportion of people satisfied with Mateusz Morawiecki as the head of the government reached 39 percent, while almost every second respondent (47 percent) gave him a negative grade.

The poll was conducted on April 8-18, on a representative sample of 1,131 adult Poles.