National vaccination programme to ‘pick up speed’ – PM

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that it will be possible to say “goodbye to the epidemic once and for all” as vaccine supplies increase and more people get vaccinated.

Morawiecki, during a press conference, pointed out that the National Vaccination Programme would be pick up speed as more and more vaccines arrived in Poland. He added that he was cooperating on vaccine supplies with the European Commission as well as other European countries.

He also mentioned that he had spoken with the CEO of Pfizer on Wednesday. “We also discussed various vaccine projects that Pfizer could implement in Poland,” he noted.

“These are all very important issues that may result that, in the next year or in the following quarters, not only will we be able to say goodbye to this terrible epidemic once and for all, but at the same time we will also have created more and more efficient safeguards against possible recurrences of Covid-19,” said the head of government.

He also said that over the May long-weekend, the vaccination programme would be shifting up a gear.

“We want to promote the vaccination campaign as widely as possible,” he declared. “We can see that in the United States and Great Britain this is effective, that this effectiveness is increasing and is directly proportional to the number of vaccinated people.”

“In voivodship cities, we’ll have tents, containers and, also, trucks that will try to deliver vaccines to places where they are not available today. Most of all, they’ll be part of a campaign that promotes vaccinations,” he concluded.