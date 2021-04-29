Mobile COVID-19 vax points to be available during May holidays

From May 1 to May 3, anyone with an active e-referral interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19, will be able to at mobile points without a prior appointment in 16 provincial cities. All of them will receive a single-dose vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.

At selected points around Poland, there will be special facilities for general vaccination. There are no records or registration for vaccination required. Those interested will undergo a standard qualification prior to the injection. Authorised and trained personnel will be conducting the vaccinations.

E-referrals needed for the vaccination are issued automatically in the system according to the schedule. On April 29, people born in 1980 and 1981 will be able to get them, on April 30 e-referrals will be given to the people born in 1982 and 1983 on May 1, 1984 and 1985, and on May 3, 1986 and 1987. Moreover, people over 30 who expressed their interest in vaccination in the first quarter of the year, have already received the e-referrals.

The “Vaccinate yourself in May” campaign will also have an educational element. The medical staff on site will answer questions about the National Vaccine Program and the preparations used. Volunteers will also hand out informational brochures.

The selected vaccination points for the “Vaccinate yourself in May” campaign are well known landmarks in the capital cities of each Polish province.

After the May first weekend, the registration of subsequent years will be continued. The government has announced that by May 9, all citizens over 18 years of age will have an e-referral issued. This means that after this date, any adult person will be able to register for vaccination.







The full list of the places with the mobile vaccine points (in Polish) can be found at the governmental website (scroll down).