There is potential for development of PL-UKR cooperation: Dep PM

Jarosław Gowin, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor and Technology Development (MRPiT), visits Ukraine on Thursday. He said that “there is a potential for the development of Polish-Ukrainian cooperation,” adding that last year trade turnover between the two countries increased, despite the pandemic, by 3 percent.

During the visit Minister Gowin will meet with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and the Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petraszko. During these meetings, economic matters, trade cooperation and energy issues will be discussed.

As Deputy Prime Minister Gowin emphasised that “there is a great potential for the development of this cooperation”. “However, it is necessary to undertake certain reforms on the Ukrainian side, especially when it comes to combating corruption, intellectual property laws and generally protecting competitiveness,” said Minister Gowin.

Minister Gowin will also be talking about the Nord Stream II pipeline, in his opinion “the Polish and Ukrainian positions are identical” on the matter.