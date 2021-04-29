COVID-19 vaccine certificates must facilitate travel without discrimination: EP

The European Parliament voted in favour of issuing vaccine certificates in the European Union. MEPs agreed that certificates should be in place for no longer than 12 months.

The document will attest that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or, alternatively, that they have a recent negative test result or have recovered from the infection. However, EU COVID-19 certificates will neither serve as a travel document nor become a precondition to exercise the right to free movement, say MEPs.

Holders of an EU COVID-19 certificate should not be subject to additional travel restrictions, such as quarantine, self-isolation or testing, according to the Parliament. MEPs also stress that, in order to avoid discrimination against those not vaccinated and for economic reasons, EU countries should “ensure universal, accessible, timely and free of charge testing”.

MEPs underline that COVID-19 vaccines need to be produced at scale, priced affordably and allocated globally. MEP’s were also concerned about the serious problems caused by companies not complying with production and delivery schedules.

The resolution was adopted with 540 votes in favour, 119 against and 31 abstentions. It is a mandate to negotiate the final shape of the regulation with the Community’s member states.

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU are now ready to start negotiations. They want to reach an agreement on this before the summer tourist season.