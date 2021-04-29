Poland reports 8,427 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, death toll at 541

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 8,427 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 541 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 8,895 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 24,667 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 25,591 recorded the day prior, including 2,895 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,439 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 202,361 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,483,780 people have recovered.