National Recovery Plan to be sent to Brussels on Friday: official

Poland’s deputy Minister for Funds and Regional Development Waldemar Buda said on Thursday that the government would submit its National Recovery Plan to the European Commission on Friday.

The plan must be prepared in order for Poland to tap into the EU’s multi-billion euro package that will help countries recover from the pandemic economic crisis.

Waldemar Buda emphasised that the European Commission reported that more than half of the countries were having a problem meeting the Friday deadline.

“We are speaking with the Commission and have agreed to submit a final document on April 30,” the deputy minister said. “However, we have also reserved the right, as have all the others, to work on these documents for two more weeks,” added Mr Buda

The deputy minister also said that a majority in the Sejm (lower house) was secured for the ratification of the Recovery Plan.

“Today the document will be presented to the Joint Commission of Government and Local Authorities. The document that the Council of Ministers will adopt tomorrow is one that is close to the final version,” Deputy Buda said, adding that any additional changes would only be “cosmetic” modifications.