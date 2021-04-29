COVID-19: 8,427 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 8,427 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,785,353 including 234,500 still active.

The ministry also announced 541 new fatalities, of which 139 were due to COVID-19 alone and 402 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 67,073.

According to the ministry, 202,361 people are quarantined and 2,483,780 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 234,500 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 10,740,169 people have been vaccinated, including 8,072,900 with the first dose and 2,746,824 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine. Due to technical issues the ministry has not published Thursday’s data yet.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,895 out of 4,439 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 150,292,735 coronavirus cases, 3,165,952 deaths and 127,837,871 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,983,695, India has the second most with 18,376,524 cases and Brazil third with 14,523,807.