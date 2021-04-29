Poland has chance to vaccinate all those willing by July: PM

“The current pace of the vaccination process gives Poland a chance to complete the vaccination of all those willing to take a jab in July,” the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Mateusz Morawiecki told Polsat News television that based on the present “vaccination dynamics, which we were able to achieve, incentives, as well as the efficiency of the entire National Vaccination Programme, logistics and distribution, I can conclude that there is a chance for earlier vaccination, even in July, of all those willing to be vaccinated.”

The prime minister added that on Wednesday he talked with the vaccine producer Pfizer’s CEO and recently also with representatives of AstraZeneca and EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen.

“We want to accelerate deliveries of vaccines to Poland,” he said.