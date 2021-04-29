Russia’s actions will have consequences: US President

“I made it very clear to President Putin that while we do not seek escalation, their actions will have consequences,” US President Joe Biden stressed in his speech to Congress.

He declared that he is ready to cooperate with Russia where there is “common interest”.

The US president also told Chinese leader Xi Jinping, that Washington “welcomes competition, but is not looking for conflict.” He made it clear that he will “defend American interests across the board”.

Biden expressed his belief that “a responsible American president cannot remain silent when human rights are violated,” He said the US intended to maintain “a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific and in Europe.” “Not to start a conflict, but to prevent it,” he explained.

In his speech, the US president also called on Congress to raise the minimum wage to USD 15 an hour and to adopt postulates regarding migration.