EU funds to strengthen Polish sovereignty: PM

During an interview with commercial broadcaster Polsat News, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed the value and the necessity of accepting the funds from the European Union placed in the post-COVID-19 Recovery Fund. He said that these funds would “empower Polish sovereignty.”

“As far as funds are concerned, we know very well that a country in progress needs capital and should accept grant funds and direct subsidies, in the maximum amount possible,” O PM Morawiecki said.







He added that “in this case, it is not only about the Recovery Programme, but also the entire seven-year programme of EU funds.”







“So those who reject this programme, reject subsidies for farmers, reject subsidies for Polish roads, Polish optical fibresers, railways, renovation of Polish schools or hospitals,” he stressed.

The PM also assured that he would like to convince everyone in Poland to support the EU Recovery Fund, “both the coalition partners and those who have doubts on the opposition benches.”

When asked about the view advocated by the politicians of Solidarity Poland (the junior coalition party lead by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro – ed.) that the support of the Recovery Fund weakens Polish sovereignty, the head of the government replied, “I do not know on what basis they can think so, because here we have enormous resources that we want to engage in Polish technical thought, Polish science, education and hospitals. This will increase the development and standard of living of Poles.”

The Prime Minister also spoke about COVID-19 vaccinations. He stressed that voices regarding the risks associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine have nothing to do with the risks that arise when a person does not get vaccinated. The head of the government said that we should enjoy the benefits of vaccination; thanks to this, we will return to normal social and economic life.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his wife took the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday. As the PM’s Chancellery reported at the time, the vaccination took place in the temporary hospital at Warsaw National Stadium.