‘Nuclear weapon’: draft of EP resolution with more sanctions on Russia

The European Parliament will vote on a resolution that contains strong criticism of Russia, calls for more severe economic sanctions and a halt to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would allow for larger quantities of natural gas to flow from Russia to Germany along the seabed of the Baltic Sea.

The Brussels correspondent of Polish Radio has seen the draft resolution that the Members of the European Parliament will put to the vote on Thursday, April 29.

Apart from the issue of Nord Stream 2, it includes a clear condemnation of Russia’s actions and a call for a wide array of economic sanctions.

The document delivers damning criticism against Russia’s decision to initiate a large-scale military build-up on its border with Ukraine, calling it a threat to the stability and security in all of Europe.

The document also contains a fragment in which MEPs warn Russia that the EU will deploy a set of more forceful measures against Moscow if it would launch another full-scale offensive in Eastern Ukraine.

In such a scenario, the EU would completely stop importing oil and gas from Russia, taking away its most important source of revenue. Brussels would also demand Moscow to be excluded from the global financial settlement system SWIFT. In the document, MEPs call such a measure “the nuclear weapon of sanctions”.

Apart from the threats of more consequential options in the case of a full-scale offensive, the resolution calls for additional actions for the aggressive acts Russia has already taken. The document also stipulates for Russian oligarchs, who finance the Kremlin, to have their assets in Europe frozen.

“The Union should not be a friendly place for Russian wealth and investments of unclear origin,” an excerpt from the resolution reads.

Russia’s relations with the European has further deteriorated in recent months due to the military build-up on the border with Ukraine, Moscow’s persecution of the country’s most popular oppositionist, Aleksei Navalny and reports that its military intelligence agency GRU was allegedly involved in the explosions at a Czech ammunition warehouses in 2014, which claimed the lives of two Czech workers.