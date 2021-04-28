Soap-bubble crazed penguins attract guests to Wrocław Zoo

The penguins from the zoo in Wrocław, south-west Poland, certainly have a new favourite activity, which engages both young and old. The appearance of the bubble maker on their run has brought a new dimension of fun that can be had in the zoo.

According to the zoo keepers, the penguins cannot get enough of the soap bubbles, with the penguins whole-heartedly dedicating themselves to chasing the bubbles for hours on end.

Even the older ones, usually known for their dignified behaviour and stoic characters, frolic like kids in a toy shop.

The penguins are one of the main attractions at Wrocław Zoo, the oldest such establishment in Poland, tracing its roots back to 1865.

It is home to more than 10,000 animals from more than 1,000 species, making it the third largest zoological garden in the world in terms of species.