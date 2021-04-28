Football: Legia defends champions’ title

Legia Warsaw football club won the 2020/2021 season of PKO BP Ekstraklasa, the top Polish league. The team from the Polish capital secured its 15th official title after Raków Częstochowa drew 0:0 with Jagiellonia Białystok on Wednesday.

After 27 matches, Legia had 59 points under its belt, while Pogoń Szczecin and Raków gathered 50. Thanks to the results in direct clashes between Warsaw’s club and their rivals, they can celebrate the championship three rounds before the end of the season.







To remain in the struggle for the championship, Raków had to win against Jagiellonia. The team from Częstochowa was third in the table but due to the fact that one of their matches had to be postponed, they still had chances to win the title. Raków did not defeat their rival from Białystok and it allowed Legia to win the league in 2020/2021.

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AolNk2HDgK

— Legia Warsaw (@LegiaWarsawEN) April 28, 2021

Legia defended its title, won in 2020 during the season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the 15th official title of champions for Warsaw’s club. In 1993 it won the Polish league, but the title was taken from “Militarians” (“Wojskowi” in Polish) under the corruption charges.







The 15th official championship lifted Legia to the top position in the ranking of the teams with the highest number of titles. Ruch Chorzów and Górnik Zabrze gathered 14 championships each under their belts.







The victory in the PKO BP Ekstraklasa gives the team from Warsaw permission to compete in qualification stages of the UEFA Champions League.







On Sunday, Raków will compete in the final of the Polish Cup. Its rival will be Arka Gdynia, a club from 1 Liga, the Polish second division.