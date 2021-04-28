Serve & protect: Police escorting mergansers in Warsaw goes viral

The migration season of mergansers from Łazienki Park (Royal Baths Park), one of the most recognised parks in Warsaw to the Vistula River has started. A picture of the Polish police stopping traffic on a busy road to make it possible for a merganser mother and her 12 chicks to make the journey safely across the street to the Vistula River has gone viral, with internet users across the world praising the authorities for how the wildlife is treated

The annual migration of mergansers from Łazienki Park, where the birds lay their eggs, to the Vistula River – their permanent habitat, leads from the Piaseczyński Canal and across the heavily trafficked streets Myśliwiecka and Czerniakowska in the central part of the city.

Police officers and local residents joined forces to help the mergansers safely across.

“The first bird family has safely crossed ‘Wisłostrada’ thanks to the Warsaw Police and the municipal guard,” the Polish Police tweeted.

Signs have been erected by the Czerniakowska street, asking drivers to slow down and pay attention to the partridges. Similar signs have also been put up near a bicycle path in the vicinity.