Gov’t, unions agree to shut down coal mines by 2049

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

A social contract negotiated on Wednesday also foresees public aid for the coal sector and social protection measures for miners.

The contract, pre-approved by government and trade union representatives in Katowice (southern Poland) also includes mechanisms supporting the transformation of the Silesia coal basin region.

The final signing of the agreement is to take place in the coming weeks when the text of the document is approved by the statutory bodies of individual trade unions participating in the negotiations. At the same time, the Ministry of State Assets and the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection intend to work on a pre-notification application to the European Commission.

The entry into force of the agreement depends on the Commission’s approval for state aid for mines, including subsidies for the reduction of mines’ production capacity and financing of social protection for miners, including pre-retirement leaves and 120,000 severance pays.

Under the contract, currently employed miners are to receive statutory job guarantees until retirement or be covered by social protection measures. The state budget is to subsidise the reduction of production capacity in mines to be gradually closed by the end of 2049.

The agreement also provides for over PLN 16 billion (EUR 3.5 billion) worth of investments in clean coal technologies and setting up of a special fund for the transformation of Silesia.

The Polish energy mix in 2020 was dominated by hard coal – 45 percent and lignite – 24.5 percent.