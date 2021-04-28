Behaviour during May holidays to decide path of COVID-19 pandemic: official

Krzysztof Saczka, Head of the Main Sanitary Inspectorate (GIS) has stated the behaviour of Poles during the long weekend between May 1 and May 3 will play a crucial role in the rate of extinguishing the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

International Labour Day on May 1 and Constitution Day on May 3 are public holidays in Poland, but many also take May 2 (the National Flag Day, but not a day off the work) and, in some cases also May 4 off, for a long weekend. Traditionally, many Poles spend the holidays out of town, enjoying the arrival of spring with barbecues and parties together with friends and family.

The Chief Sanitary Inspector Krzysztof Saczka, has appealed for Poles to make an exception from the traditional way of spending the holidays so that they will be able to abide by the lockdown restrictions still in place after the large third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third wave culminated in the country at the turn of March and April, with record-breaking figures of new daily infections above 30,000. Hospitals are still strained by the number of patients that were infected at the beginning of the month.

The Sanitary Inspector also made clear that his agency will conduct inspections across the country during the May holidays.

“I would like to thank all those who, despite the inconvenience, approach the restrictions with seriousness and understanding, and take into account the ethical context, which is bearing responsibility for your health, the health of your loved ones, and all citizens,” the head of the GIS told the Polish Press Agency.

Mr Saczka announced that GIS will scrupulously inspect public places, including hotels, together with the police and other services during the holiday.

The Head of the Inspectorate also vowed that his agency will act in cases where people disregard the restrictions and will take action in accordance with its mandate. He added that attempts to circumvent the restrictions would not be accepted.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Health Minister Adam Niedzielski presented on Wednesday, April 28, a calendar for gradually easing restrictions throughout the month of May.

Some of the restrictions that will be loosened include that from May 4, shopping malls, furniture as well as hardware stores will be allowed to reopen under a sanitary regime.

From May 8th, hotels will be allowed to receive guests, and on May 15, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to serve clients again, but initially only while seated outdoors.